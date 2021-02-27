SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a double shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital.
Police responded to the shooting near Kingston and Mansfield Road around 4:42 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the man and woman were driving when an unknown suspect began shooting at them.
They were taken to Willis Knighton hospital with life threatening injuries. The car received heavy damage from the shots fired.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Shreveport police or Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.