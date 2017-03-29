A Shreveport man is fighting for his life after the city's latest shooting at an apartment complex on West Algonquin Drive.
The man told police he opened the door of his apartment to two people he didn't know -- and one of them opened fire, hitting him in the chest and arm. He was rushed to University Health. Police say his injuries are life-threatening. His name hasn't yet been released.
There's no word on a motive or suspects. People at the complex reported hearing a car leave the parking lot after the shooting, so police believe the suspects may have driven away.