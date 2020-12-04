NATCHITOCHES, La. - A traffic stop led to several guns and ammunition off the street and the suspect behind bars in Natchitoches.
The sheriff's office says it received multiple complaints about someone driving in a reckless manner, speeding and running other vehicles off the road, Tuesday.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and pull the driver over near the intersection of South Drive and Woodyard Drive.
During the stop the driver, Jeremy Vines, 24, of Winnfield, told law enforcement that he had a .22 caliber Derringer in his pocket. Vines handed the gun over for safety. Vines did not have concealed carry permit for the gun, according to law enforcement.
During a search of the vehicle a 20 gauge sawed off shotgun, several boxes of shotgun, .223 caliber, .45 caliber and 22 caliber ammunition were found, law enforcement said.
Vines was arrested and faces charges of possession of an illegal weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and a traffic violation.
Vines was placed into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a court date of Feb. 18.