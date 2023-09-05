Dylan Lewis

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of attacking a Shreveport police officer early Sunday at a bar was arrested on multiple charges. 

Dylan Lewis, 20, was arrested after SPD responded to a disorderly person call at a bar in the 3000 block of Girard Street around 1:30 a.m. 

Officers said Lewis became combative and attacked one of the officers. That officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Lewis was eventually tased and taken into custody by multiple officers. 

He is charged with felony battery on a police Officer, resisting with force or violence, possession of a Schedule II narcotics and entering and remaining after forbidden.

