NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department arrested a suspect for a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on North Melrose Avenue.
The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Johnny Williams, 21, for Principal to Second Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Williams was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. and claimed the life of Joshua Chism, 21, of Natchitoches. Police said he suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 238-3914.