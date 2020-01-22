BOSSIER CITY, La. — Less than 24 hours after a young mother was killed in her home, Bossier City police have the suspected shooter in custody.
Officers arrested Terrance Ted Brown, 32, of Bossier City, on a warrant for second-degree murder.
He's charged in the shooting death of Kalisca Sheunta Williams, who was found dead in her Whittington Street home after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
During their investigation, detectives said they found evidence that Brown was arguing with another person when he fired a handgun striking Williams.
Brown was booked into the Bossier City jail. No bond is set.