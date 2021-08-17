KEITHVILLE, La - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion and battery that occurred in Keithville on Sunday. One man is in custody, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Deputies were alerted to the incident in the 1100 block of Chipper Lane just before 8 p.m. A female reported that an ex-boyfriend identified as Davis Allen Self, 33, entered her house while she was sleeping earlier that morning. During the time Self was in the residence, he threatened the woman with a knife and battered her. The woman fled outside, and Self left the residence to look for her. When she returned, Self forced his way back into the house. After several hours, Self left the residence, and the incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a third party.
After an investigation, deputies searched for Self in the 8500 block of Sandi Acres Road in Greenwood. Deputies established a perimeter in the area after Self fled from a residence there. He was located in the woods by K-9 Deputy Brock Bonds and K-9 Samos.
Self was charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of violation of a protective order.
Cpl. Jack Anderson was the original deputy responding to the incident. The case was investigated by Detectives Jeremy Edwards and Matt Purgerson.
The investigation is continuing.