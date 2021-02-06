KARNACK, Texas - Harrison County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for a deadly shooting Friday night.
Officers received a call of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. at 12934 Farm to Market Road 134 in Karnack.
At the scene, deputies found Albert Wilson, 65, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was unconscious. Wilson was taken to LSU Shreveport hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Nathan Turnbaugh of Rowlett, Texas was booked into the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with murder.