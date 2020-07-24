SHREVEPORT, La - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit have arrested a man for multiple violent crimes against his estranged girlfriend.
On June 30, 2020, investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit were investigating claims of property damage in west Shreveport. The property damage was believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident.
The victim gave a false name for the suspect and after learning that, detectives began researching the domestic history between the victim and 29-year-old Rashaun Nash.
Investigators uncovered a disturbing trend of domestic violence and learned that Nash already had outstanding warrants for Aggravated Property Damage and Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment. They discovered six other separate cases reported against Nash since 2016.
After interviewing witnesses and gathering other evidence probable cause was developed for multiple other Domestic Violence offenses including Second Degree Kidnapping, stemming from a June 11, 2020 incident where Nash was accused of brutally attacking the victim for several hours, while holding her at gunpoint.
On July 24, 2020, investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit, Warrants Unit, and K-9 Unit apprehended Nash in the 7000 block of Red Fox Trail.
Nash was ultimately charged with (2) counts of Domestic Abuse- Child Endangerment Law, (2) counts of Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation, (1) count of Domestic Abuse Battery, (1) count of Criminal Property Damage, (1) count of Aggravated Criminal Property damage, (1) count of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, and other writs of attachment for not appearing in court on other domestic related charges. Following interviews with investigators Nash was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. He has no bond set.
Shreveport Police would like to remind the public that there are special investigators within the police department that can help you or a loved one involved in a domestic violence situation.
Love should not hurt.