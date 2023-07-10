SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation on Thursday about a complaint about a 13-year-old being sexually assaulted by a man.
An emergency forensic interview was conducted on the child who told disturbing details of a sexual assault reportedly by Demetrius Washington, 38.
After further investigation, detectives showed up to Washington's job.
Washington reportedly fled the area but was caught a short time later.
Detectives have charged Washington with one count of 1st degree rape, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery.
If convicted, Washington could face up to life in prison.