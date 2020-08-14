BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Benton man Friday on charges of having a sexual relations with a juvenile.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Seth D. Perot, 28, of the 200 block of Vance Road, was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Whittington said patrol deputies and detectives investigated the case and determined that Perot initiated and enacted a sexual act in early August with the juvenile.
Perot was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond has been set at $50,000.