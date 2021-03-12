SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff’s detectives charged a Ringgold man on Thursday with 60 counts of illegal activity for sharing nude images through Facebook, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
Terry Lynn Cook Jr., 32, was the subject of an investigation by the CPSO Cyber Crimes and Juvenile divisions. The investigation was conducted by Caddo Sheriff’s Dets. Jared Marshall and Larry Pierce.
Cook is accused of using a social media account under a known female’s identity to share nude images of her without her knowledge to multiple persons through Facebook Messenger. Some of the people who received the images were female juveniles.
Cook is also accused of using the same account to have inappropriate conversations and send lewd images of himself to juvenile females. He also posed as the female on the social media account to receive sexually lewd images of juveniles, Prator said.
Cook was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts each of pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and 52 counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. His bond totals $180,000.