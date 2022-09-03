MARION COUNTY, Tx - A man shot at a judge's vehicle Friday night after she drove down the wrong driveway in Marion County.
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Faulk, 41, allegedly fired at Judge Lena Pope's car and shattered the back window after Pope mistakenly drove down the driveway. Judge Pope was able to make it out of the driveway with no injuries.
The Sheriff's office said Judge Pope was on her way to Smith Bockmon Road to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. when the incident occurred.
Faulk was arrested and is being held in the Marion County Jail. He's facing charges of unlawful carry of a weapon with felony conviction and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.