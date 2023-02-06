MILLER COUNTY, Ark. - An arrest was made after a shooting left one man injured in Miller County on Sunday.
Miller County Deputies responded to a shots fired call with injuries in the 7600 block of Goodson Lane. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspect had fled the scene.
The victim, identified as Rusty Ellinger, had been shot once in the hip and had been transported from the scene to an area hospital. Deputies began securing the scene and tracking down witnesses . Members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and began investigating the incident.
During the course of the investigation, the alleged shooter was identified as Tony “Trae” Veasy, of Doddridge.
The following morning, Investigator J. Beasley of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Veasy. Just after noon on Monday, Miller County Deputies located Veasey at a residence in Miller County and took him into custody without incident. Veasey was booked into the Miller County Detention Center where he is being held on charges of Battery 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Discharging a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle. The victim is reportedly in good condition, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.