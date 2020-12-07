SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of setting his girlfriend’s house on fire after an altercation and then threatening deputy state fire marshals with an axe during his arrest is behind bars.
Michael McClanahan, 30, was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on one count of simple arson and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He faces additional charges from another agency in connection with the case.
The incident happened early Friday when Caddo Fire District No. 3 requested the state fire marshal's help in determining the origin and cause of a house fire located in the 6800 block of Delight Avenue in Shreveport. The fire started in the kitchen and determined to have been intentionally set.
Several hours prior to the fire, McClanahan allegedly was involved in a fight with his live-in girlfriend as well as a couple who lived in a different structure on the same property. Everyone left the property; however, when the couple returned to get their belongings, remnants of a small fire were discovered.
Deputy fire marshals found McClanahan near the scene and tried to arrest him. But he threatened them with an axe, according to the SFM spokeswoman.
McClanahan eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.