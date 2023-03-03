SHREVEPORT, La. - On February 25, Shreveport police officers were contacted due to a report of an adult male tattooing multiple minors. Officers responded to a local establishment known as “New Ink Tattoo” and juvenile detectives were notified.
Further investigation revealed that Alejandro Reyes, 22, was believed to have tattooed three female juveniles. It was later determined that Reyes did not have a license to perform tattooing and did not have the consent of the children’s parents to perform the tattooing.
Alejandro Reyes was charged with three counts of tattooing or piercing of a minor.
Investigation is still ongoing.