SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have charged a man in a shooting in west Shreveport that left a young woman dead.
On Friday, officers located 20-year-old Breanna Hall suffering from multiple gunshot injuries at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and San Jacinto Avenue.
She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where she died.
Investigation led to the determination of Steven D. Davis, 46, as the shooter. Davis surrendered himself to patrol officers and was transported to the Shreveport Police Complex.
Davis was charged with one count of second degree murder, four counts of attempted second degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.
Davis was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.