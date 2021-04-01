BOSSIER CITY, La. - Police arrested a Bossier City man in connection with a shooting in the Jaxx Quarters neighborhood.
Bossier City Police Department spokesperson, Traci Ponder, tells KTBS they James Holloway, IV. Holloway is being charged with 1 count of attempted 2nd degree murder 8 counts aggravated assault with firearm, 2 counts aggrivated criminal property damage, and 2 counts illegal discharge of a firearm.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Fullilove Drive near Barksdale Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a man was shot several times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health.
Officers say the man was alert and conscious when they arrived.
Holloway's total bond is set at $465,000.