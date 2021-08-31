Steven Owen Youngblood

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man wanted in Fresno, California, for assaulting a police officer was arrested Friday in Caddo Parish.

Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Tuesday Steven Owen Youngblood, 44, of Sanger, California, was arrested just after midnight by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at a relative’s house on Ida Boy Scout Road in Ida.

Youngblood was picked up on an active warrant from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Bond on the assault charge was set at $250,000. Youngblood was taken into custody without incident and booked into Caddo Correctional Center where he awaits extradition. 

