HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark.
The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee was spotted at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday by an Arkansas State Trooper who reported seeing a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect being driven westbound on I30.
The vehicle turned into the parking lot of a convenience store on Hazel Street in Hope where state troopers converged on Salgado and took him into custody.
Special agents of the Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division recovered evidence at the scene possibly connecting Salgado to the crime.
Salgado is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Memphis sometime next week.