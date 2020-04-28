SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 41-year-old man is behind bars for a number of break-ins and attempted break-ins committed across southeast Shreveport last week, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Detectives arrested Morris Edwards Thursday morning at his home. He attempted to escape while in handcuffs, but was quickly caught.
Police said businesses along Line Avenue, East 70th Street and some along Youree Drive reported burglaries on overnight on April 21 and early morning of April 23. Detectives used evidence and information gathered at the crime scenes to link Edwards to the crimes.
Morris was booked into the city jail on charges of resisting an officer by force, simple escape and an outstanding warrant. Additional charges in the alleged burglaries were added. More charges are possible as the case remains under investigation.
Morris was transferred to the parish jail where he is being held on an out-of-state warrant.