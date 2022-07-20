NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man who was arrested in New Boston, Texas for abusing a dog is facing felony animal cruelty charges in Bowie County.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jerry Jermaine Mills, 38, was allegedly seen at the Tex-Inn motel on July 13 throwing a Pocket Pit Bull off the second-floor balcony 25 feet down onto a concrete parking lot.
Mills was then seen walking down the stairs, putting a leash on the dog, then smashing its body on the pavement three times.
Mills was then allegedly kicking the dog in the face and then dragged it upstairs while kicking the dog as it tried to walk up the stairs.
Around 9 p.m. that night Mills was allegedly seen leaving with the dog and returning without it about an hour later.
When investigators questioned Mills, he allegedly said he was “frustrated." When asked about hurling the dog over the balcony, Mills stated, “That ain’t beating the dog though,” alleges the affidavit.
When police questioned Mills about the whereabouts of the dog, he said he did not know where it was.
Police investigator Rick Boone said Mills told him he had sold the dog but did not know to whom.
Mills was arrested the following day on July 14 and remains in the Bowie County jail.
Court records list Mills’ address in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mills faces two to ten years in prison if convicted of felony animal cruelty.
His bond is set at $50,000.