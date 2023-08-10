SHREVEPORT, La. – On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force and North Texas Fugitive Task Force (NTFTF) in Dallas arrested a man wanted by Dallas police on aggravated robbery charges.
According to U.S. Marshals, Redricous Lewis and others pinned a Dallas police officer’s unmarked car with their cars before shooting at the officer, who was not in uniform, hitting the officer in the leg.
Investigation led to the discovery that Lewis was at an apartment on the 9400 block of Kingston Road in Shreveport.
Shreveport police got a search warrant, and Lewis jumped from the second floor of the apartment during the search.
Lewis was arrested at a business off the 800 block of W Bert Kouns Industrial. EMS were at the scene.
More suspects were arrested, guns were seized, and additional charges may be filed in this case.