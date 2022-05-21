SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City man has been arrested in connection with a Friday night police pursuit that ended in the death of his teenage passenger.
William Player Jr., 22, is charged with negligent homicide, in addition to a host of other offenses, in the death of Brenda Adler, 13.
The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Montrose Avenue near Line Avenue.
State police said troopers were asked to assist Bossier City police after the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe failed to stop for a traffic violation on Interstate 20. Troopers took over the pursuit when it entered Caddo Parish.
Player led troopers through Shreveport until turning on Montrose and hitting a brick access wall. The force of the impact caused the Tahoe to overturn several times then hit a utility pole.
Adler, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene. A second juvenile, also unrestrained, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Player was not injured and ran from the scene, but was arrested after a brief foot chase.
In addition to negligent homicide, Player is also charged with negligent injuring, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, hit and run driving, possession of of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, possession of a Schedule II CDS and illegally carrying of weapons. He's held in Caddo Correction Center on bonds totaling $257,500.
Troopers found a handgun, a high capacity magazine and various narcotics in Player's SUV.