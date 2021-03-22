SHREVEPORT, La. - A shots fired call on Sunday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Shreveport police.
Officers responded to the 700 block of West 75th Street around 4 p.m. because a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute.
Police say they caught the man involved in a traffic stop. The man lied about his identity, physically resisted during the stop and ran off, police said.
Police chased him then tased him when they saw him pulling something out of his pocket.
Police arrested Alvin Combs, 31, and booked him into City Jail on the attempted second-degree murder warrants and two counts of resisting arrest.