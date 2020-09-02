VIVIAN, La. - A Vivian man was arrested carrying a gun on the North Caddo High School campus on Tuesday.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said Deputy Tony Dickey, who is a school resource officer, noticed a suspicious man walking on school property. Dickey knew the man was not a student at the school and also noticed a bulge under his shirt at his waistband. Dickey approached the man and found a handgun concealed under his shirt, Prator said.
Marcus Douglas, 23, was arrested for carrying a firearm on school property and illegal carrying of weapons. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has not been set.
Dickey said Douglas was cutting across school property as a short cut to a neighboring apartment complex.