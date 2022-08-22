SHREVEPORT, La. – KTBS has confirmed a man who died by suicide Monday morning on the Shreveport riverfront was scheduled to go on trial today for attempted murder in a 2021 shooting related a child custody issue.
Shreveport police said they responded to the riverfront pavilion to a report of a man threatening to jump into the river. As they approached him, the man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head, police said.
A source tells KTBS in addition to attempted murder, the man also faced charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment. It stems from his arrest after reportedly shooting his child’s mother in the chest after they got into a fight over child custody. The woman survived.