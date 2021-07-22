MINDEN, La. - The man, who barricaded himself inside a home in Minden, surrendered peacefully.
Authorities surrounded the house Thursday behind the Brookshire's store on Homer Road.
State police said Minden police received a call just after 2 p.m. from a third party stating a man made some alarming threats towards himself and others.
Police went to the home to conduct a welfare check and the man inside made threats against law enforcement.
State police, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.
Police had block off several streets around the home.