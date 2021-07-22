MINDEN, La. - Authorities have surrounded a house in Minden near the Brookshire's store on Homer Road where an man has barricaded himself inside a home.
State police say Minden police received a call just after 2 p.m. Thursday from a third party stating a man made some alarming threats towards himself and others.
Police went to the home to conduct a welfare check and the man inside made threats against law enforcement.
State police, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.
It was unclear whether anyone else was inside the home.
The area bound by Homer Road, Broadway and Gladney streets has been blocked office by police.
Other details were not immediately available.