It’s a place in north eastern Texas well known for its quaintness and rich history, a source of pride for locals and a tourist magnet for outsiders, but one man is claiming these longstanding city sidewalks are unsafe.
In January, Dan Tisdale bought an ad in the local paper.
In it, he detailed an incident involving his wife Anna.
According to Tisdale late last year the couple was walking on a sidewalk outside a local business, when Anna tripped over the remnants of a hitching post and ended up in the hospital with a broken hip.
Tisdale took his complaints to Jefferson City Council.
He believes the city is responsible for repair and maintenance of the sidewalks but city officials say otherwise.
"The safety of our citizens and our tourists are a priority to the council. We are concerned about that but we are researching every avenue that we can," said Jefferson City Manager Kevin Huckabee.
Tisdale filed a claim, citing the sidewalk as the cause of his wife's accident.
A claim that was later denied by Jefferson's TML Insurance, but Tisdale's personal crusade to help others in the Jefferson community was just beginning.
KTBS traveled to Jefferson to check out the condition of the sidewalks. Some brick, others cement...but what we found was nothing out of the ordinary.
We were able to find some spots were the old hitching posts once stood. But according to Huckabee, its on the business owners to make sure sidewalks are safe.
"It is a concern and we are interested in it. His complaints have not fallen on deaf ears. For the city to step in, it would be very expensive and costly to the city. We don't have those funds in our budget. Ultimately it will fall back as a tax increase to the property owners and business owners of the city. Some textile grants are available and we have gotten those for the sidewalks. You can tell as you go through the city and you look and see that one business may have a newer sidewalk and the business next door may not. It just shows that a lot of the business owners have taken care of the sidewalks," said Huckabee.
KTBS met with Tisdale for nearly an hour, but after discussing things with his wife he asked to wait to go on camera.
Tisdale told KTBS his fight with Jefferson City Council over the condition of the sidewalks is far from over and plans to address them directly on Tuesday night.
He's also asking others to contact him if they had problems of their own. Tisdale’s email address is hojtisdale@aol.com.