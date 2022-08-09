NATCHITOCHES, La. – More details have emerged about a wanted Natchitoches Parish man arrested Friday in southwest Louisiana.
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, not only faces a murder charge in Natchitoches, but he's accused in a Lake Charles man's death as well.
Lake Charles police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Cox for first-degree murder in the Aug. 3 death of a 66-year-old Lakes Charles man. Police found the man dead in his home last week. His car also was missing.
Authorities reportedly connected Cox to the man’s death through DNA. They also learned Cox was wanted on a Natchitoches Parish warrant for first-degree murder in the January death of Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, of LaSalle Parish.
The Lake Charles police SWAT team late Friday afternoon found Cox as he was leaving an apartment complex. He ran but was apprehended.
Cox is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a hold for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, which had been looking for him since February in Humphries' death.
Humphries, of Trout, was reported missing on Jan. 13, 2022. His vehicle was found abandoned in Natchitoches prior to the missing person’s report.
On Feb. 2, Humphries’ body was found in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches. His body had been in the water for several days.
James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of Natchitoches, has been indicated by a Natchitoches grand jury for second-degree murder in Humphries’ death.
Cox will be returned to Natchitoches Parish to face prosecution. He also has pending charges in Calcasieu Parish.