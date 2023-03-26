SHREVEPORT, La. – A 19-year-old Shreveport man arrested Saturday in one of two weekend mass shootings has prior arrests for illegal gun possession.
Devin Owen Porter, Jr., is held in the Caddo Correctional Center on multiple charges and bonds topping $1.2 million. He’s accused the shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.
Porter was arrested after a brief chase following the shooting. It started on Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue and ended in north Shreveport.
Shreveport police said in a probable cause statement that Porter had weapons in his possession that were used in the shooting.
A 32-year-old man was one of seven shot. He died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.
The other mass shooting happened hours before on Logan Street where a group of people where gathered outside at a house. Six people were injured by gunfire.
Porter has a prior arrest for illegal gun possession in March 2022. He pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things. He was given a six-month suspended jail sentenced and placed on supervised probation for a year.
Sentencing was deferred until December, but Porter failed to show up so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was again a no-show in January but the judge recalled the bench warrant and ordered the sentence and $400 fine to be executed.
His new charges include:
- Second-degree murder
- Illegal possession of stolen things
- Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
- Illegal use of a weapon
- Possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a felon
- Resisting an officer
- Aggravated flight from an officer.