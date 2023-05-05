SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman found dead in a vehicle stopped in the roadway.
SPD's Special Response Team was activated Wednesday to search for Edduin Silva Alvarez, 18. He was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder after attempting to run from officers, police said Friday.
In addition to the murder charge, Alvarez was charged with resisting an officer with force or violence.
The shooting happened on April 26 on Fairfax Avenue about a block from the victim's home. Amaya Jacobs, 25, was found dead inside her vehicle, which was still in drive. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds.