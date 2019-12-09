SHREVEPORT, La A Benton, Louisiana, man is now in police custody following his arrest in connection to a roll-over accident which killed a man Plain Dealing man Sunday morning.
Julian Tyler Stephens, 23, is charged with one count each of negligent homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and hit and run driving.
Shreveport Police says officers were called to the 700 block of Clyde Fant Parkway just before 7 a.m. to respond to a single-vehicle, rollover accident.
They tell us that officers arrived at the scene, it was discovered one man had been ejected from the rolled pickup truck and was suffering serious injuries.
A second passenger inside the vehicle was located at the scene; however, his injuries were considered non life-threatening. Shreveport Fire Department medics transported both passengers to Ochsner LSU Hospital where the seriously injured man later died. That man was later identified as 22 year old Charles Logan Allen of Plain Dealing, Louisiana.
Shreveport Police Crash investigators were called to the scene of the accident and began their inquiry into the matter. During their probe, it was learned a third person had been inside the vehicle when it crashed. Investigators identified that person as 23 year old Julian Tyler Stephens of the 1500 block of Seven Pines Road in Benton.
It was discovered Stephens was operating the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when the crash occurred and fled the scene of the accident on foot prior to officer's arrival. Authorities located and arrested Stephens in the 2900 block of North Market Street where he was taken into custody without incident.
Following interviews with police investigators, Stephens was subsequently charged with one count each of negligent homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and hit and run driving. Stephens remains jailed at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center. The crash remains under investigation.