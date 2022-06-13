SHREVEPORT, La. - One of two men sought in connection with a homicide weeks ago Shreveport has been arrested.
Shreveport police said Elijah Williams, 22, was arrested Saturday in Houston, Texas. Officers are still searching for Thomas Office, 20.
Both are accused in the shooting death of Jared Pellatier, 28, of Shreveport. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on April 30 in the 200 block of Prospect Street.
Pellatier was found in a SUV with a gunshot to the head. He died of his injury on May 4.
Charges were upgraded against Williams and Office after Pellatier's death.
Williams is charged with principal to first-degree murder. It was uncertain Monday morning if Williams had been brought back to Shreveport or was awaiting extradition proceedings.
Office is still wanted for first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on Office's whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to his arrest.