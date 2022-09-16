SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is accused of injuring a man Thursday when he allegedly fired gunshots at another vehicle in a road rage incident, Shreveport police said Friday in a news release.
Jaylen Stewart, 21, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. No bond had been set as of Friday afternoon.
Police said the road rage incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday as Stewart, who was driving a Malibu, attempted to cut off another driver in traffic at West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Stewart followed the other driver to Highway 3132 and fired numerous shots into his vehicle, police said.
The victim was hit in the leg and drove himself to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.