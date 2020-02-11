SHREVEPORT, La - A man is in the Shreveport City Jail and facing charges in connection with the death of a woman just days before Christmas. Daniel Westphal, 27, is in the charged with second degree murder.
On December 23, 2019, Shreveport officers got a call about a deceased person at Willis-Knighton Hospital’s south location in the 2500 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
The officers were told that a man had dropped off an unidentified woman at the hospital’s emergency room and left the location. The unidentified woman, later learned to be a 31 year old white female, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Investigators from the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit were called to the scene and immediately began their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. It was discovered the woman had possibly ingested illegal narcotics prior to her arrival at the hospital.
Police arrested 27 year old Daniel Westphal Tuesday afternoon and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second degree murder.