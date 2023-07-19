BENTON, La. – The trial of a man accused of killing a woman in a road rage incident got underway Monday in Benton.
Ramsey Akes, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the October 2021 death of Cynthia Walker, 65.
A jury was seated Monday. Testimony began Tuesday.
Akes' defense at trial is expected to be that the murder was committed self-defense, according to court documents.
Akes is accused of shooting Walker in a Bossier City parking lot.
Police said Walker was found in the west parking lot of Willis-Knighton Bossier. She had been shot at least seven times and was lying partially under her vehicle.
Officers said Walker followed Akes there after he allegedly rear-ended her vehicle on Airline Drive. Walker is accused of blocking Akes’ vehicle after he parked and got out with a club or a stick. That’s when shots were fired.