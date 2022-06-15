SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who threw a half-full beer bottle at a man in an area bar was convicted Wednesday of aggravated battery in Caddo District Court.
The six-person jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated under 30 minutes before rejecting defendant Caleb Heath Scheen's argument of self-defense. He was found responsively guilty of the April 3, 2021, attack at the Round Bar on Youree Drive. Scheen threw a beer bottle at the victim, striking him in the face, causing a broken jaw, lost teeth and a laceration to the lip.
Scheen, 23, returns to court August 5, 2022 for sentencing. He faces up to 10 years in prison with or without hard labor.
Assistant District Attorneys Courtney Ray and Jason Waltman prosecuted. Scheen was defended by Charles