SHREVEPORT, La-Police say he got less than $350 dollars when he robbed clerks at gunpoint at a Shreveport hotel more than three years ago. Now that he's convicted, he could spend up to 99 years in prison.
Trabillion Armond Hawthorne, 26, was found guilty of armed robbery Tuesday in Caddo District Court.
The jury determined that Hawthorne entered the Wyndham Hotel on East 70th Street on September 28, 2016, approached the two clerks, pulled out a revolver and demanded money, taking about $340. A maintenance worker followed Hawthorne to the Haystack apartments, where Hawthorne disappeared.
In October 2018, Shreveport police received a tip that Hawthorne had committed the robbery. Police reviewed surveillance video and determined that Hawthorne was in fact the robber. Several witnesses confirmed the identification. Police also found that Hawthorne pawned a gun of the same model and appearance as the robbery weapon a few weeks after the robbery, and that he had lived at the Haystack Apartments at the time.
Hawthorne faces a prison term of 10 to 99 years when he returns to Judge CharlesTutt's court March 9, 2020, for sentencing.