SHREVEPORT, La - A Shreveport man could spend rest of his life in prison for shooting at Shreveport police officers.
Isaiah Martin, 21, was found guilty as charged by the four-man, eight-woman jury in Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh's courtroom.
The jury deliberated for 90 minutes before reaching its verdict. They determined that on June 30, 2018, following a traffic stop of a car in which Martin was a passenger, he pulled out a handgun and fired shots at police officers. Officers fired back, wounding Martin, who managed to get away. Martin was captured two weeks later by Shreveport police and U.S. Marshals.
When Martin returns to Judge Dorroh's courtroom on March 19, 2020, for sentencing, he faces 20 to 50 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on each count.