HOSSTON, La. -- One man is dead following a car crash in Caddo Parish on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
The crash happened near the intersection of Myra Myrtis and U.S. Highway 71 north of Hosston just before 4 p.m.
Caddo sheriff's Lt. James Houston said the driver of a white Toyota Camry was traveling north on Highway 71, left the roadway and crashed into several trees. The driver died at the scene.
The coroner and the Caddo Sheriff’s crime scene investigators are still working to find out what caused the crash.