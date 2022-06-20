TEXARKANA, Ark. - One person is dead following a shooting and car crash in Texarkana Monday afternoon.
Police said it happened in 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and the 700 block of Laurel Street in Texarkana, Ark.
Officers found the driver of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and a female passenger possibly injured from the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity is being held at this time
The suspected gunman, Trenkale Martinez Brunsonis, 29, is wanted for murder in the first-degree, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.