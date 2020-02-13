BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City police officer has shot and killed a man involved in a carjacking Thursday afternoon in the CenturyLink parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police.
The preliminary investigation indicates the Bossier City officer was responding to an attempted carjacking that occurred near the CenturyLink Center. He saw a man who matched the description of the carjacker in the parking lot and made contact.
There was a struggle and the carjacker was shot. He died at the scene.
The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave according to the Bossier City Police Department policy. And to follow a newly implemented policy, the investigation will be headed up by the state police at Police Chief Shane McWilliams' request.
The deadly encountered prompted a heavy law enforcement presence around the venue since early afternoon.
Officers began wrapping up the scene around 5 p.m.
Bossier City police and state police are investigating.
"There’s been a serious police incident unrelated to CenturyLink Center operations or events. This was an isolated incident, and according to Louisiana State Police there is no further threat," a statement from the center reads.
But because of the investigation, CenturyLink is closed for the day, which will impact the state high school wrestling championship. Wrestlers are being advised to consult the Louisiana High School Athletic Association website concerning activities Thursday night. Friday and Saturday’s events will proceed as planned.