400 block of Boulevard Street (Photos by Norm Cottrill, KTBS TV)
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon.
Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment.
A possible suspect is being questioned by police.
