SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a homicide in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
Shreveport police said the man was shot multiple times in the 3600 block of Bellaire Ave around 3:45 p.m.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No word on suspects or witnesses.
If you have any information about this shooting contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website lockemup.org or download their app, p3tips.