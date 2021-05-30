SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, a Waskom man driving a pick-up truck died in a crash on Hwy. 169.
The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Hwy. 169 South just south of Devers Road.
Officials say the driver was driving southbound when he ran off the road to the left-hand side, hit a tree, and landed in a ditch on Hwy. 169 North.
Lt. Ondray Miles said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Ocshner LSU Health where he died.
A three-year-old child who was also in the vehicle did not appear to be harmed.