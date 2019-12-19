Man dies following dog attack in McCurtain County

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - A 79-year-old man and his pet dog were mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities believe eight dogs were involved in the attack of Cledith Davenport, of Broken Bow, who was found just before 1 p.m. Saturday at his home on Canoe Road.
Sheriff officials said a postal worker delivering mail discovered his body lying in a ditch and called for help.
While authorities were processing the scene, they say eight to 10 dogs with blood-stained fur, came running up the driveway, and were aggressive enough that police drew their handguns.
Davenport's son, Aaron, believes his dad was checking on his dog, which also died in the attack.
"I can promise you no one wants to go through what we're going through right now," said Aaron Davenport.
Police found Cledith Davenport's pet near the neighbor's property line.
Aaron Davenport said his father was well-liked and well-respected in the community.
He said laws need to be put into place in the county to keep this from happening to anyone else.
"The research and the people we've talked with, there's not really any kind of law, statute or regulation that applies to dogs running wild," said Aaron Davenport.
The family has created a Facebook page, called Justice for Cledith. They're hoping a public outcry will help change the laws and save lives.
Four of the dogs each are in quarantine at the Idabel and Broken Bow pounds.
The district attorney's office is seeking the destruction of all eight dogs. A hearing is set for Jan. 3.
The medical examiner's office in Tulsa performed an autopsy and determined Davenport's cause of death to be from the dogs.