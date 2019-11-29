SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was killed in a crash involving a train near Mooringsport this evening, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
The crash occurred just before 6:00 p.m. on LA Hwy. 538 between Pitt and Daniels streets. A Nissan pickup and a KCS train were involved.
Deputies are still working to determine what occurred. It is believed the victim may have been outside or partially outside the vehicle at the time the truck was hit by the southbound train.
The victim's identity has not been confirmed. He died at the scene. No others were injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the CPSO Patrol Division.