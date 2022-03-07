SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon on the basketball court at Anderson Island Park.
Shreveport police say the victim is a 19-year-old man who was shot at least five times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts of Shreveport firefighters
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the city-owned park, which is located in the 2700 block of Wendy Lane.
Sgt. Angie Wilhite said witnesses said reported seeing several men running from the area then the two got into a white sedan. One was wearing a blue jacket and the other a red jacket.
Wilhite is asking home owners and business owners on East Washington and neaby streets to review their video camers for any images of the suspects.
The homicide is the city's 14th this year.